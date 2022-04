VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brass Quintet from the Orchestral Society will perform during two shows in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the concerts will be held at the terrace at the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) on Friday, March 25 and Friday, April 1. The concerts are free. Guests can bring blankets or lawn […]

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 22 DAYS AGO