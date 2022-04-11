ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Games Valued at About $32 Billion in Funding From Sony, Lego Firm

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Epic Games said on Monday it had raised $2 billion from Sony Group Corp and the family owned holding company behind the Lego Group, valuing the "Fortnite" creator at $31.5 billion. Sony, an existing investor, and the Kirkbi investment company each invested $1 billion, Epic said, with the...

US News and World Report

'Bored Ape' NFT-Startup Yuga Labs Valued at $4 Billion After Funding

(Reuters) - Yuga Labs, the company behind the "Bored Ape Yacht Club" collection of NFTs, said on Tuesday it was valued at $4 billion after a $450 million funding round led by a16z crypto, Andreessen Horowitz's crypto fund. Metaverse gaming company Animoca and its subsidiary, The Sandbox, and crypto exchange...
MARKETS
Digital Trends

Epic Games’ Fortnite funds continue to roll in for Ukraine

Epic Games announced last Sunday that it would donate the following two weeks’ worth of proceeds from Fortnite to humanitarian relief organizations working in war-torn Ukraine. Xbox also joined the effort and is donating its profits from Fortnite during the same period. Just a day later, on Monday, the...
CHARITIES
International Business Times

RISC-V Chip Technology Firm SiFive Raises $175 Million, Valued At $2.5 Billion

SiFive, Inc., a RISC-V chip technology startup in Silicon Valley, said on Wednesday it raised $175 million in its latest round of funding and is now valued at $2.5 billion. RISC-V is an instruction set architecture (ISA), a base for building chips that defines what kind of software can run on the chips. Arm Ltd's ARM and Intel's x86 are the dominant ISAs used today for general-purpose processors, or the brains of computers, and are proprietary.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Infosys posts bumper quarter, to move business out of Russia

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Wednesday joined the corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would move its business out of the country and pursue alternate options. The move aligns India's No.2 software services firm with several global peers such as Oracle...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, -0.50% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Battered Luckin Coffee emerges from bankruptcy proceedings

(Reuters) – Luckin Coffee Inc, said on Monday it had emerged from bankruptcy proceedings, two years after an accounting fraud derailed the coffee chain’s business. Founded in 2017, Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp, but the much-hyped company almost collapsed in 2020 after findings that about 2.2 billion yuan ($337.31 million) in 2019 sales was fabricated.
BUSINESS
NME

Diorama puzzle game ‘Lego Bricktales’ launches this year

Thunderful Publishing has announced Lego Bricktales, a puzzle-adventure game that is set to launch this year. Lego Bricktales is a physics-based diorama puzzler where players are tasked with building their way through several different biomes while also solving gameplay problems to aid characters. “Embark on an epic adventure across a...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Rent the Runway reports quarterly revenue above estimates

April 13 (Reuters) - Rent the Runway on Wednesday reported a 91% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates. The company reported revenue of $64.1 million, above estimates of $63.22 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Morgan Stanley profit falls on trading slowdown

April 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday as trading revenue fell from last year’s highs. The bank’s profit fell to $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Tech stocks fall as interest rates climb

In MoneyWatch, tech stocks fell once again Monday as interest rates climbed. The tech heavy NASDAQ slipped more than 2% to kick off the week. Daniel Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst covering the technology sector at Wedbush Securities, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero to discuss what drove the market Monday.
STOCKS

