ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers Goes Off On A Reporter Who Questioned The Lineups Sixers Were Playing: "We Have A Coaching Staff Who I'm Gonna Guess Knows A Little Bit More... I've Been Around A Long Time, Trust That."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers have big expectations going into this postseason. After they replaced Ben Simmons with James Harden in a huge deadline day trade, they theoretically have all the pieces to make a bid for the championship. However, things aren't going that smoothly either, with Harden recently struggling to score and...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 3

AmenRaa
2d ago

Docs problem has always been he doesn’t know how to adjust in a game when your game plan is not working !!!!!!!!

Reply
4
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Camera Caught Referee Bill Kennedy's Reaction At A Woman Who Walked In Front Of The Camera: "What Y'all Think The First Word Was That Went Through His Mind?"

There are times in an NBA game when hilarious things unintentionally happen. That's just part of the game, and fans often enjoy those things happening. One of those moments occurred during the recent Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers game. The NBA's camera has recently caught referee Bill Kennedy staring...
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson's Reaction to Joel Embiid Winning NBA's Scoring Title

Joel Embiid solidified his spot at the top of the NBA in scoring. Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers' big man was in the top three when it came to points per game. When the Sixers needed a notable performance from their All-Star big man last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they could clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid delivered with a 44-point performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Admits He's Still Kicking Himself After Rejecting Nike Deal: "I Would Have Been A Trillionaire By Now. Man, Michael Jordan Would Have Been Making Me So Much Money."

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were the biggest superstars the NBA had seen before the turn of the millennium and their legacy off the court has also been intertwined with one another thanks to one infamous decision from Magic. Before Michael Jordan essentially became the face of Nike and started his brand within the company, Magic was the one Nike co-founder Phil Knight pursued.
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says He Played More Games With His High School Teammates Than With Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis This Season

The play-in tournament is about to start, and to the surprise of a lot of the NBA community, that will mean the end of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they were expected to do big things this season, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't going to be the case, with injuries and a disconnect with the coaching staff causing loss after loss for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Sixers#Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James After He Said Lakers Season Wasn’t A Failure At All: "Bronny's Watching Bro, Your Family's Watching, The Entire Basketball World Is Watching. How Can You Say Something Flagrantly Untrue?"

The Los Angeles Lakers went into this season with massive expectations. Among the preseason favorites to win the NBA championship, the Lakers were supposed to get back to the top with their new Big 3 of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Fast forward to the end of the regular season, the Lakers aren't involved in the postseason, and Head Coach Frank Vogel is no longer with the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden’s Smart Response After Ty Lue Criticized Him And Joel Embiid For Getting Many Free Throws: “It’s On The Defense To Have Discipline And Not Foul. That’s What Coaches Should Be Teaching Their Players.”

James Harden and Joel Embiid proved this season that they are two of the toughest players to guard. Both Embiid and Harden have shown a great degree of proficiency when it comes to drawing fouls from opposition defenders and getting to the free-throw line. Harden averages 8.2 free throw attempts per game, whereas Joel Embiid averages 11.8 free throw attempts per game. But one head coach isn't impressed.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons & The Nets Finally Get Some Good News

If you are a Nets fan, you know just how great this team Brooklyn team could be. The roster has talented players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, all while Ben Simmons is stuck on the bench with a back injury. Simmons has not played a single game this year, however, his return to the lineup is inducing a ton of anticipation.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy