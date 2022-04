WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Jewish holiday of Purim starts Wednesday night. People celebrate the ancient story of a Queen who saved the Jewish people from destruction. This year, some are adopting new traditions to help those experiencing crisis in Ukraine. Pick your filling: Poppy seed, prune, apricot or raspberry. At Russ & Daughters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, it's nonstop baking of traditional triangle cookies known as Hamantaschen."Our bakery is in overdrive. Right now we are making probably triple of what we expected, said Niki Russ Federman, co-owner of Russ & Daughters. Through Thursday, all proceeds from Hamantaschen sales in store and online are...

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO