Woman found dead in a car outside Terrytown home, JPSO reports

TERRYTOWN, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that began with a woman who was found dead inside a car.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, JPSO responded to a home in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road in Terrytown.

When they arrived, deputies discovered the woman inside a parked car outside of the home, suffering from “at least one gunshot wound.” The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, then ruling the case a homicide.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300, or s ubmit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

