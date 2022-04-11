Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A female inmate who was arrested on drug charges Friday March 11, 2022, was found deceased inside her cell on Monday March 14, 2022, at the Grundy County Jail. Sheriff Clint Shrum says Rachel Rollins (30) was discovered by jail personnel at approximately 7 a.m. Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum...
A 25-year-old Paris, Texas man was allegedly caught in Hopkins County with a firearm stolen from Bedford, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper G. Rodriguez reported stopping an Oldsmobile Intrigue around 3:50 p.m. March 15, 2022, on State Highway 19 after noticing that the high center mounted stop light was defective and a license plate on it was improperly placed.
Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
The following mugshots are from those booked in to Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 4/8/22-4/10/22. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to court. Those who have not gone to trial are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Corrections Bookings for...
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following:
Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Weatherford woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her neighbor Saturday night, police said.
The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Hyde Away Lane, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.
Officials said the victim — whose identity has not been released — reported he and his neighbor, 57-year-old Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters, were talking when he told her he was going home and she pointed a revolver at him and told him he wasn’t leaving.
Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters (Source: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
The victim then reported he pushed the gun away from...
A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
ARCADIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are searching the Arcadia area for 32-year-old Geromy Dunn. Authorities described Dunn as a Black male, is six feet and one inch tall, and weighs 145 pounds. Deputies reported Dunn escaped from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office jail during booking at […]
DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Chika Anyiam on Monday again raised the bonds for Julio Guerrero, the murder suspect who's also accused of shooting a three-year-old girl in the head during a road rage incident and shooting at police officers during a standoff last year. Guerrero had posted bond...
In 2020, police turned up out of the blue at the house of a woman who had been violently raped in 1980 to tell her they'd found her attacker. "I've been waiting for this knock on the door for the last 40 years," she told them. It was a key...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ in Justin Johnson during his violation of supervised release hearing Tuesday. Judge Mark Norris said Johnson ‘squandered’ the opportunities the court gave him. Johnson is one of the men charged in the murder of...
LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) — Community safety is a major concern for an East Texas city after several members of its Police Department decided to resign. Linden police units were parked at the police station Monday instead of patrolling the streets. That’s because half of the department’s six members have turned in their resignations.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Jonathan Mermella, 31, was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing on the 2800 block of 43rd Street, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department. According to online jail records, he was charged with murder. After a fight with Robert Flores, 48, Mermella stabbed and left Flores with serious injuries, […]
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Benton County committee is looking to take action on the jail overcrowding issue they’ve been facing for several years. Benton County officials are looking at expanding the jail and moving criminal courts along with prosecutors and public defenders from downtown Bentonville to the jail.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Plans to renovate the old Lombard School in Ironton into the new Lawrence county jail have been met with mixed reactions. “It should be put somewhere a little bit more remote than a residential area,” said Ironton resident, Dale Cohenour. However, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said he believes the […]
TOWN OF LLOYD – A 32-year-old Highland resident is in the Ulster County Jail after being found in possession of a large amount of Cannabis. Lloyd police arrested Steven Lopez on the felony charge of criminal possession of Cannabis for having five pounds of marijuana in his possession. Lloyd...
WEBXTRA: Study shows Texas has the 4th highest number of millionaires in country. TVCC Lady Cardinals face off against Walters State in Nationals game Thursday. The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals are in the nationals with their first face-off against Walters State Community College this Thursday.
Comments / 0