Most of the 30 teams in the inaugural Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week found their journey to this week’s top five to be smooth sailing. Only two teams dealt with the sour taste of defeat, and only one of them survived the bitterness. North Hills, the 2021 WPIAL 5A champion, was the lone team to exit the rankings in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO