Question: What else can we work toward in March, as advised in the MSU Gardening Calendar?. Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson lists plants with whimsical names that may create a poem in each of us. In March, plant cold-weather annuals like Sweet William, English daisies, pansies and calendulas. Sow seeds of Johnny jump-ups, sweet peas, larkspur, and forget-me-nots...consider the bright yields within a few short weeks. Just the names of those can inspire a walk through a plant nursery or along our own garden paths. (Maybe you've already started on your own row of asparagus...)

GARDENING ・ 19 DAYS AGO