Penn-Trafford grad Emma Nedley toughing out senior softball season at Penn

Freshman Massimo Cereghino opens some eyes and serves notice he'll be a force with opening round of 69.The Molalla High School golf team got its season rolling by hosting a tournament April 5 at Arrowhead Golf Course. It was the first full nine holes many of the athletes had ever played, according to coach Grant Boustead. The varsity was made up of Massimo Cereghino, Tyson Ferrell, Jack Davies, Connor Galusha and Austin Case. Catelyn Pappas was the lone varsity girl and the Indians fielded nine junior varsity players as well. "The highlight of the day was the personal low score from freshman Massimo Cereghino, who shot a 69 (-2)," said Boustead. Cereghino's score topped the boy's field, which included players from Woodburn, Estacada, North Marion, Country Christian and Gladstone, by 11 strokes. Overall, Molalla finished with a score of 380, "which is a great starting point for our first tournament of the year," Boustead said. "Catelyn Pappas, playing in her first varsity contest, showed great improvement and shot a 127." Molalla gets back in action on April 18 at Langdon Farms Golf Club in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MOLALLA, OR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO