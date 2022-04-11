Vernon egg hunt goes high tech

VERNON — Youngsters participating in this week’s Easter egg hunt at Henry Park might want to look up instead of down, as some of the treats will be dropped from the sky by a flying drone.

It’ll be the first time a drone makes an appearance at the town’s Parks and Recreation annual egg hunt, as Rockville High School students fly them by remote control and drop the eggs for young children to find.

Co-sponsored by Santini Villa Apartments, the hunt is slated for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Henry Park, 120 South St. The hunt is for children ages 2 to 8 and times and locations within the park will be staggered for different age groups.

EASTER EGG DROP

WHAT: Rockville High School students will drop eggs from a drone in the annual town egg hunt this year, in partnership with local media company PhotoFlight.

TIME: Pre-registration is not required for the event for ages 2 to 8 in Henry Park in Vernon on Thursday. The schedule for the hunt is as follows: 2-year-olds, 5:30 p.m. at the softball field; 3- and 4-year-olds, 6 p.m. at the softball field; 5- and 6-year-olds, 5:45 p.m. at McCoy Field; and 7- and 8-year olds at 6:15 p.m. at McCoy Field. No dogs are allowed on the field. Children should bring their own container for collecting eggs.

Rockville High School Principal Jason D. Magao said that the partnership that made the drone drop possible was between one of the teachers, Ashley Lanz, and her three-year mentorship with one of the pilots from the local media company PhotoFlight, Mike Gearin.

Gearin said the high school pilots that were trained last week are both nervous and excited about testing out the drones in real time. A test run was conducted Thursday afternoon at the high school.

Like all aerial flights, weather will play a role, Gerin said. Any high winds or other unfavorable conditions could mean they would not be able to fly the drone on the appointed day.

Easter Egg Drone Drop - April 7, 2022

High school students in the Agricultural Science and Technology Education program have been working to design and build the basket to carry and drop the eggs since early March, ever since the town first approached the school with the suggestion of dropping the eggs by drone this year, Magao said.

“The team has gone through a few different types of baskets and designs, but we are hopeful that the latest version will work,” he said, noting that flying trials occurred last week.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said he hopes that the drone becomes a regular part of this annual tradition.

“I do not know of any other towns that are doing drone egg drops,” he said.

Purcaro, who also acts as the town’s emergency management director, also wanted to assure the public that the drone and the cargo they’ll be dropping have been evaluated for safety.

“It is very safe. We looked at it from a risk management standpoint,” he said. “No egg is going to drop a kid’s head. It should be fun.”