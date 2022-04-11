ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USU defies nationwide education trends

By Maggie Erekson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs enrollment in teacher preparations is declining nationwide, Utah State University’s enrollment in the Teacher Preparations Program is holding steady. According to a recent article in Education Week, fewer people are deciding to become teachers across the country. It states from the 2008-2009 school year to the 2018-2019 school year, traditional...

