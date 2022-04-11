ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oklahoma sisters are jailed for plotting to kill ex-boyfriend and his new wife by luring them to a church and shooting them through car window

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago
Tierzah Mapson, 29, was sentenced to five years in prison for the plot to kill her ex and his new wife

Three Oklahoma sisters have been jailed for a plot to kill one of their exes and his new wife.

Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, were sentenced to between five and ten years in prison for their attempt to kill Tierzah's ex-partner and his new wife after a custody battle in 2018.

The sisters lured the unnamed man and his new partner to a church in Alabama under the ruse of handing off Tierzah's young daughter to them.

Instead, prosecutors say they shot into the couple's truck, wounding the man in the shoulder.

Tierzah's Ford truck was seen at the scene of the crime but when she was questioned, she told police it had been stolen by a stalker.

When an indictment was filed against her the following year, she fled Oklahoma for California. She was arrested in 2019 at a campsite.

Now, all three have been sentenced; Tierzah was given a 60-month sentence for conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of interstate domestic violence and two counts of interstate stalking.

Elisa and Charis were sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of stalking.

It's unclear why the two sisters were given harsher sentences than Tierzah. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on Monday.

Tierzah and the unnamed man had been sharing custody of their young daughter.

Tierzah was living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he was living in Florida. The girl was five-years-old.

Sisters Elisa (left) and Charis (right) were sentenced to up to ten years in prison for the plot
On June 18th, 2018, the sisters convinced the couple to meet them at a rural convenience store in Eldridge, Alabama.

They had arranged a time to meet, but there was no sign of Tierzah or the child when the couple arrived.

She texted him saying: 'Sorry, a little while longer. (Child) got sick and puked,' to make him wait.

The couple drove their truck behind a church but were then shot at from behind. A bullet pierced through the trunk and struck the man in the shoulder.

Police later found to-do lists on Tierzah's phone that included shopping for 'disguises' and 'ladder, climbing rope, binoculars.'

She wrote a reminder for herself to buy luck beads, and said: 'Write down what to text [victim].'

On the day of the shooting, the sisters exchanged more than 150 messages.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

