Florida State

ReStore is here to help update your home decor

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
April is National Decorating Month and ReStore joined us on More in the Morning to go over some budget-friendly options to help upgrade your home.

ReStore has partnered with many of Southwest Florida’s finest furniture stores, appliance dealers, interior designers, building supply businesses and more, to bring you fabulous items at great prices. Along with being a place where you can find great deals on furniture or houseware, ReStore also accepts donations. When remodeling, cleaning out, downsizing, or just trying to get organized – consider donating your excess household goods to the Habitat ReStore.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
