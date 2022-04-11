ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

71-year-old man charged with 50 counts of child pornography

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

JERSHEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man is facing 50 counts of child pornography charges after police say they found him to be in possession of photos and videos of sex crimes against children.

According to court documents, three cyber tips were received by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section. All of the tips were received between February and March of 2021.

The paperwork states that three separate sexually explicit photos of children were uploaded to BingImage. Upon further investigation, officials were led to 71-year-old Bradley Thrash.

The AG’s office advised that there was a search warrant for Thrash’s residence and, according to paperwork, Thrash said “yeah, it’s because of me.”

Court documents also state Thrash told officials that he has had a pornography addiction since he was a young man and he recently had started searching for and saving child pornography. Thrash told officials that he searched for images that depict only children, police say.

Thrash told officials what search words and search engines he uses to find the explicit content. Officials asked him how many files they would find on his devices and he said “thousands,” according to court paperwork.

Officials say that in a preview of Thrash’s computer they found at least 50 files of apparent child pornography.

Thrash is charged with 50 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

