Montgomery County, MD

Former Montgomery County Inmate Sentenced to Over Five Years for Credit Card Fraud Scheme

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefendant Directed a Co-Conspirator Use Bitcoin to Purchase Stolen Credit and Debit Card Numbers on the Dark Web and Use the Cards to Deposit Funds in Inmate Accounts. On Friday, U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Abraham Oliver, age 26, a former inmate in the Montgomery County Department of Corrections,...

