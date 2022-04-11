ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitbull, Iggy Azalea Coming to the Bangor Waterfront In August

By Sarah
 1 day ago
It looks like the Bangor Waterfront will be transforming into the 305 on one special night this summer when Pitbull comes to party down at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Mr. Worldwide will be joined by Australian artist Iggy Azalea in the Can't Stop Us Now summer tour as they make a...

