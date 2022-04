A big UNC football recruiting target in the 2023 class is set to make his decision in the coming hours. Four-star defensive back Michael Daughtery will officially pledge his commitment to one school on Wednesday night, ending his recruitment once and for all. The Georgia native has a total of 43 offers in his recruitment but going into decision day, it appears to be a two-team battle between North Carolina and LSU. Programs like Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, and Texas are still involved, however, it’s likely to be either the Tar Heels or Tigers. The recruit has visited both campuses and was most...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO