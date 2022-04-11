Baby formula in short supply across the country

Check the peanut butter in your pantry because it may not be safe to eat. Skippy Foods has issued a recall of some of their popular peanut butter for an alarming reason — it may contain steel fragments!. Hormel Foods, which owns the Skippy Foods brand, announced the recall...
Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
If you have this peanut butter product in your food pantry, you may want to return it to the store where you bought it or throw it out. Josfor/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Yesterday, Skippy Foods, LLC announced that they were issuing a voluntary recall on more than 60,000 jars of certain peanut butter varieties with "best if used by" dates of May 2023.
A manufacturing plant that produced baby formula had a long history of safety regulation violations. Yet it remained open, and it was only after a baby died that the company issued a recall. A new Consumer Reports investigation asks the simple question: Why did it take so long?. If you’re...
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Early shoppers may want to check those Easter baskets. Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero USA Inc. on Thursday recalled both its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination. Per the recall notice, the products are being recalled...
No deaths have been reported but about 77% of the cases involve children aged five and under. Some 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, have become infected with salmonella in an outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise eggs. Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of the eggs as...
The brand behind a buttermilk pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart has recalled a single lot of the product, some of which it says may have possible foreign material contamination. Continental Mills issued a recall Saturday on its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, according to a company...
A Whole Foods-branded salad dressing is being recalled over a mislabeling error and undeclared allergens, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Van Law Food Products Inc. voluntarily recalled bottles of the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing "because it may...
