Baby formula in short supply across the country

If you have this peanut butter product in your food pantry, you may want to return it to the store where you bought it or throw it out. Josfor/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Yesterday, Skippy Foods, LLC announced that they were issuing a voluntary recall on more than 60,000 jars of certain peanut butter varieties with "best if used by" dates of May 2023.

12 DAYS AGO