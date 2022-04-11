ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan Common Council Race Determined by the Drawing of Cards

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t get much closer than this. The race to represent the 10th Aldermanic District in the City of Sheboygan was literally determined by the drawing of cards. The initial vote count from last Tuesday’s election found...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend Common Council takes step to hire new director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a new Community Police Review Board Director. During a meeting Monday night, the South Bend Common Council passed a resolution to move forward with the application process. “With this resolution and with this plan, it lays the steps out, so...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
The Press Democrat

Windsor council race registration deadline is March 28

Windsor voters have until Monday to register for the April 12 special Town Council election. Two candidates are running to fill the fifth council seat left vacant when longtime Council Member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after beleaguered Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May. Foppoli is the subject of an...
WINDSOR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
The Richmond Standard

Hearing could determine future of Richmond City Council elections

The future of how Richmond residents will vote in City Council elections over the next 10 years will be the subject of a public hearing on Tuesday. The council will consider whether to adopt one among a number of proposed maps that will determine the boundaries of voting districts within the city. The process has brought unity to the city in that a coalition of over a dozen neighborhood councils came together to create a district map. Neighborhood leaders say the map they’ve proposed would keep communities of interest intact while best exemplifying the spirit of the Voting Rights Act, in that their proposal would create two majority-minority districts.
RICHMOND, CA
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau Common Council takes next step in PFAS remediation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council voted Monday to authorize a non-competitive procurement process for a PFAS removal study and clean drinking water supply. Categorizing the situation as an emergency will allow the city to request funds to solve the problem more quickly. “It is important to keep...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#Sheboygan Common Council#The Board Of Canvassers#Board#The Common Council
Romesentinel.com

Rome Common Council may boost sidewalk rebate amount

ROME — Rome Common Council will consider authorizing a temporary rebate increase to the Sidewalk Rebate Program for 2022 during its regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Common Council Chambers of City Hall. Department of Public Works Commissioner Butch Conover has requested authorization...
ROME, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Venice Ervin selected to replace Delvin Moody on Utica Common Council

The newest member of the Utica Common Council was sworn in Friday afternoon, filling the brief vacancy left by the resignation of Delvin Moody. Venice Ervin, a long-time Utica and Cornhill resident, was selected by Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri to fill the council’s Fifth Ward seat. Ervin has been involved in the community for a long time as well, with decades of community-focused employment and volunteer commitments.
UTICA, NY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two candidates compete for District 8 seat on Waukesha Common Council

WAUKESHA — Two candidates will face off in the April 5 election for the Waukesha Common Council’s District 8 seat. Incumbent Beth Moltzan will be challenged by newcomer Stephen Green for the seat. Both of the candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Responses are limited to...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
22 WSBT

Elkhart Common Council approves new public safety facilities

Elkhart, Ind. — “We're pumping dollars into this building just to keep it afloat,” said Jessica McBrier, Elkhart Police Public Information Officer. It's gone beyond just making repairs, to now finding a new place for the Elkhart police department to call home. The common council approved two...
ELKHART, IN
Urban Milwaukee

Madison Company Buys Third Ward Block

Madison-based Hovde Properties is the new owner of a Historic Third Ward office building. The firm, led by Eric Hovde, purchased the one-story, 42,141-square-foot building at 417 E. Chicago St. The building is currently occupied by life sciences firm Eversana. Hovde paid $11 million for the property on April 1 according to state real estate records.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy