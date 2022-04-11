ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

QPD Blotter for April 11, 2022

By Muddy River News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda S Cantrell, 41, Quincy, was arrested on F.T.A. warrants for driving while license suspended, opererating an uninsured vehicle, failure to wear seatbelt and small claims in the 800 block of Jonathan. Lane....

Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 42 year old Bill A. Bloebaum of Rosedale, IN for DUI drugs and improper lane usage. Bill was given an NTA. Effingham Police arrested 39 year old Regina E. Griffin of Chicago for an Effingham County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Regina was given an NTA.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, March 18

Morgan County  Jacksonville Police  ARRESTS, CITATIONS  • Steven E. Easley, 41, homeless, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer after police said he was on property in the 400 block of South Clay Avenue from which he was prohibited and ran from them when they were trying to arrest him. • Tiffani R. Weger, 29, of Jacksonville was cited at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of visitation interference after being accused of violating a court-ordered agreement. THEFTS, BURGLARIES • A SIM card was taken Tuesday or Wednesday from a cellphone in an apartment in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. Compiled by David C.L. Bauer
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Telegraph

Train kills pedestrian in Alton

ALTON - One person is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday evening in Alton. At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday,  Alton firefighters were called to the railroad trestle over Seminary Street near the Homer Admas Parkway for the report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Alton firefighters cut a hole in the railroad fence behind a Circle Drive property to gain access to a pedestrian who was reportedly struck and killed by a train. The subject's body was found near the tracks, about one-eighth of a mile east of the trestle.
ALTON, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Monday, April 11

• Tyler J. Weckmann, 31, of 102 E. Fredricks St., Arenzville, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Saturday on a violation of an order of protection. • Leigha A. Wild, 23, of South Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by Barbara J. Grant, 66, of Jacksonville collided at 2:21 p.m. Saturday at East Michigan and South Clay avenues.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton man charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton man was charged Monday with felony DUI by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Damian M. Moore, 24, of East Alton, was charged March 14 with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Drug-related felony charges were filed Tuesday in several cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Marques Golliday, 32, of Cahokia Heights, was charged April 12 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for April 11, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old Bryant D. McClure of Clinton at 12:33 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County. He was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. McClure was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Man injured in motorcycle crash in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. Richard Newlin was heading down US 40 near Effingham County when he crashed his motorcycle into a nearby ditch at around 6:20 p.m. Newlin was charged with a driving under the influence of alcohol by state […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Police: Springfield bank robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed suspect stole cash from a Springfield bank on Friday, police confirmed. Authorities said they were called just after 4 p.m. to U.S. Bank, located on 800 N. Grand Ave., for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot from the business in the direction of the Hildebrandt Highrise Apartments, which are on North 8th Street.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

One arrested in Alton Tuesday

ALTON — One person was taken into custody by Alton Police early Tuesday following a brief pursuit. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Dollar General store at 502 W. Delmar Ave. for the report of a retail theft. A male suspect reportedly took merchandise and left the store, walking in an easterly direction.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Grafton man charged in Otterville home invasion

JERSEYVILLE - A Grafton man was charged last week with home invasion and weapons charges after an incident in Otterville. Charles Ira Towell, 39, of Grafton, was charged April 7 with home invasion/firearm, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Super Class 3 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRAFTON, IL
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
TMZ.com

'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing in Nursing Home

Actor Eddie Deezen found himself behind bars earlier this month ... after cops say he was arrested for forcing his way into a nursing home. According to the Maryland State Police, Eddie -- best known for playing nerdy Eugene Felsnic in the original 'Grease' movies -- pushed his way inside a privately-owned nursing facility on April 8 and refused to leave after a woman inside told him to scram.
MARYLAND STATE

