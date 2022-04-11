ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq slumps 1.8%, leading stock indexes lower, as Treasury yields keep surging

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZioK4_0f5ha8Km00
A pedestrian hurries past the Nasdaq site at Times Square. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

U.S. stocks remained under pressure Monday afternoon, with energy, tech and other growth names bearing the brunt, as Treasury yields continued to soar amid a busy week that features the latest inflation reading and the kickoff of earnings season.

What’s happening

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 277 points, or 0.8%, to 34,444.
  • The S&P 500 SPX was down 59 points, or 1.3%, at 4,429.
  • The Nasdaq Composite COMP slumped 240 points, or 1.7%, to 13,471.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 3.9% last week, its worst performance since late January, joining the S&P 500 in breaking a string of three consecutive weekly gains. The Dow fell for a second week.

What’s driving markets

The yield on the 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose to its highest level since 2019, topping 2.77% as a selloff extended to a seventh straight session. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

The rise in bond yields is acting as a headwind for stocks, particularly tech and other growth stocks in which valuations are based on expected profit and cash flow far into the future. Higher yields on risk-free Treasurys mean those future flows are less valuable in present terms.

“Even if the US earnings season — which gets underway this week — reveals decent growth in profits, we doubt that expectations for earnings will continue to be revised higher,” said Oliver Allen, markets economist for Capital Economics. “This informs our forecast for meagre gains in the U.S. stock market over the rest of this year,” Allen wrote in a note on Monday.

Ahead of bank earnings and inflation data later in the week, traders were left focusing on the health of the market.

Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, said the S&P 500 is still above fair value even with the recent pullback. He said that for the equity risk premium — the earnings yield minus the bond yield — to move back to its five-year average, one of four things would have to happen: bond yields fall by around 100 basis points, earnings rise about 20%, the stock market falls about 17%, or some combination of the three.

“Our valuation work shows that financials remain the most attractive cyclical sector while healthcare is the most attractive defensive sector. High valuation tech across the capitalization structure remains an ‘avoid’ or a short, in our view,” said Darda.

Need to Know: It’s still not time to invest in China, argues Bank of America. Here’s why.

Meanwhile, Charles Evans, head of the Federal Reserve’s regional bank in Chicago, said a 50 basis point rate hike in May could now be “highly likely.”

Stocks to watch

  • Elon Musk remained in the headlines after Twitter Inc. TWTR Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said the Tesla Inc. TSLA chief “has decided not to join our board.” Twitter had announced last week that Musk would join the board after regulatory filings revealed that he had become the social-media platform’s top shareholder. Twitter shares rose 2.8%.
  • The impact of China’s lockdowns were on display as electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. NIO said it would have to suspend production due to disruptions to its supply chain. Nio’s American depositary shares were down 0.5%.
  • Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 3.5% after the Canada-based e-commerce software company said it was planning for a 10-for-1 split of its common stock, in an effort to make its shares “more accessible to all investors.”
  • Sailpoint Technologies Inc. shares SAIL surged 29% after the cybersecurity company confirmed an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $6.9 billion.
  • Veru Inc. shares VERU nearly tripled after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment.

How other assets are trading

  • The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2%.
  • Oil futures retreated, with the U.S. benchmark CL down 4% to trade near $94.30 a barrel. June gold futures GCM22 climbed $2.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,948.20 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin BTCUSD slumped 6.5% to trade near $40,371.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 XX:SXXP and London’s FTSE 100 UK:UKX finished down by 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.
  • Stocks slumped in Asia, with the Shanghai Composite CN:SHCOMP ending 2.6% lower, while the Hang Seng Index HK:HSI fell 3% in Hong Kong, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 JP:NIK shed 0.6%.

— Steve Goldstein contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

TOKYO — Asian shares fell in muted trading as many markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. dipped 0.7%. Markets in Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore were among those closed, observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due...
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields

March 23 (Reuters) - Battered technology and growth shares have shrugged off rising bond yields to drive a rebound in world stocks as some investors view them as a hedge to inflation against the backdrop of supply-chain snarls and an intensifying war in Ukraine. The NYSE FANG+TM index (.NYFANG), which...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Reuters

Wall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing

March 25 (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street took a breather on Friday after a tech-driven rally and U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated interest rates and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell about 0.16% as technology...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Twitter has a user problem — and it’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to shake up Twitter. The social-media platform’s largest shareholder disclosed a bid on Thursday to buy the remainder of the San Francisco–based company’s stock that he doesn’t already own so he can transform it into the world’s “platform for free speech.” His bid values the social-media company at more than $43 billion. Shares of Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Stock Indexes#Treasury Note#Nasdaq Composite Comp#Dow#Treasurys#Capital Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Stocks, 10-year Treasury yield rise, Tesla's new factory

Coverage for this event has ended. S&P back above 4,500 level as stocks see broad rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led a broad rally on Wall Street that lifted the S&P 500 back above 4,500 - last hit in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also tacked on over 254 points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

IBM, Nike share gains contribute to Dow's 200-point climb

Buoyed by positive growth for shares of IBM and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Thursday morning. The Dow. is trading 205 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of IBM. have contributed to the index's intraday rally. IBM's shares are up $4.04 (3.2%) while those of Nike have gained $2.64 (2.1%), combining for a roughly 44-point boost for the Dow. UnitedHealth.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy