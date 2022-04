It didn’t take long for tempers to flare between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers this season. During the season-opening series between the NL Central rivals, Andrew McCutchen found himself the victim of a Keegan Thompson beanball that resulted in the benches clearing from both teams. Following the scuffle, MLB has issued a punishment to the Cubs’ hurler, suspending Thompson for three games, according to Jon Heyman.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO