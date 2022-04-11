Nasdaq opens more than 1% lower as stock-market investors eye rising Treasury yields

Stocks lost ground in early trading Monday as investors kept an eye on rising Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.66%

fell 122 points, or 0.3%, to 34,599, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.14%

shed 33 points, or 0.7%, to 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.55%

dropped 200 points, or 1.4%, to 13,511. A selloff in Treasurys continues to push yields higher, with the rate on the 10-year note topping 2.75% to trade at its highest since 2019 as investors prepare for the Fed to begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet as early as next month. Tech and growth shares, which populate the Nasdaq, have suffered the most as yields have risen, given their increased sensitivity to rate moves.