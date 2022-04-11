ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq opens more than 1% lower as stock-market investors eye rising Treasury yields

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f5hZrPz00

Stocks lost ground in early trading Monday as investors kept an eye on rising Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.66%

fell 122 points, or 0.3%, to 34,599, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.14%

shed 33 points, or 0.7%, to 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.55%

dropped 200 points, or 1.4%, to 13,511. A selloff in Treasurys continues to push yields higher, with the rate on the 10-year note topping 2.75% to trade at its highest since 2019 as investors prepare for the Fed to begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet as early as next month. Tech and growth shares, which populate the Nasdaq, have suffered the most as yields have risen, given their increased sensitivity to rate moves.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Note#Stock#Spx#Nasdaq Composite Comp#Treasurys#Fed
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower after last week's market bounce

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday after major indexes posted their biggest weekly bounce since November 2020, with investors monitoring developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and awaiting remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.98%. was down 31 points, or 0.1%, at 34,724, while the...
STOCKS
Financial World

Dollar Index hits 100 for first time in 2 years as treasury yields spike to 3-yr high

The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average spiked above 100 in nearly two years on Friday with US Treasury bond notes soaring to a fresh 3-year peak. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index had reported its largest weekly gain in more than a month, as minutes from the March 15-16 Fed policy meet that underscored a quicker squeezing of US Central Bank’s asset holding alongside hawkish remarks from a number of Fed policymakers this week, had added to investors’ optimism.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Gold gains over 1% as Treasury yields ease post inflation data

(Reuters) - Gold advanced more than 1% on Tuesday as Treasury yields eased after U.S. inflation data largely met expectations, reducing the likelihood of long-term aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up rose 0.8% to $1,968.51 per ounce by 2:16 p.m. ET (1816 GMT), hitting its...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Why are Social Security disability rolls declining?

A colleague was looking into doing a project on Social Security’s Disability Insurance (DI) program, so it forced me to take a look. If you listened to conversations on DI, you would get the impression that the problem is out of control and the highest national priority is getting these people off the rolls and back to work.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Stocks Give Up Gains, End Lower Following Inflation Report

Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are opening higher and bond yields are falling, Tuesday, April 12, as investors cling to strands of hope in mostly discouraging report on inflation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Stocks ended slightly lower on...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed ahead of major bank earnings Thursday

Stock futures were muted Thursday morning as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from some of the biggest U.S. banks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 26 points. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. In regular trading Wednesday, the Dow advanced about 344 points, or 1%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Huntsman stock gains after S&P boosts credit rating into 'investment-grade' territory

Shares of Huntsman Corp. HUN, +1.83% rose 1.1% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the specialty chemicals company's credit rating was upgraded out of "junk" territory at S&P Global Ratings, citing a strengthened risk profile as cost-cutting and pricing initiatives has improved profitability. S&P raised Huntsman's credit rating to BBB-, which is the rating agency's lower investment-grade rating, and said the outlook for the rating was "stable." The upgrade reflects the company's improved mix of businesses with its transition toward a specialty chemicals-focused company, following divestitures of its more volatile and capital-intensive businesses and acquisitions of higher-margin specialty chemicals businesses, S&P said. In addition, S&P said it believes management is committed to "maintaining a relatively conservative balance sheet that supports the investment-grade rating." The upgrade comes ahead of Huntsman's first-quarter results, which are expected to be reported on April 28. The stock has slipped 0.2% year to date, while the SPDR Materials Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gas is going up, but this is how inflation really hurts older Americans

Inflation can be dangerous for anyone’s budget – but especially when that person is retired and living on a fixed income. The Consumer Price Index, a measurement of inflation, hit a 40-year high of 8.5% in March. The 1.2% increase was the largest uptick since 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. Costs of goods and services are rising everywhere, from supermarkets to gas stations and even the housing market.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

129K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy