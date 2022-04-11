Teen shot by neighbor during argument in west valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen was critically injured after being shot in the head Monday morning in a gated community in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court in the Foothills subdivision near Fort Apache and Flamingo roads.

Police investigate shooting in west Las Vegas community. (KLAS)

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said the teen was armed and got into an argument with a person walking their dog.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

