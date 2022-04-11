ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pump up your smile: Gas prices in Greensboro are lower than the state average

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXkpv_0f5hZPtl00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you haven’t looked at gas prices weekly – and, come on, don’t we all look every time we pump? – you have a little more reason to smile.

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Greensboro area has dropped significantly in the past three weeks and today is $3.81 a gallon, based on data analysis by GasBuddy.com.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

Yes, that’s high – more than a dollar higher than last April 11 and more than double the $1.64 recorded in April of 2020 – but the needle is going in the right direction.

It’s a 9.9-cent drop from the previous week and about 36.6 cents less than a month ago. This analysis is based on a survey of 586 stations, so the numbers can vary a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1Inu_0f5hZPtl00
North Carolina’s prices look pretty good, and the Greensboro area is below the state average. (GASBUDDY.COM)

The better news is that the Greensboro area’s prices are 11 cents better than the state average, a couple of cents better than Winston-Salem, 18 cents better than Durham and 29 cents better than the national average of $4.10.

Greensboro is indeed a comparatively good place to buy gasoline. If you shop around, you can find prices as low as $3.51 per gallon, and that doesn’t include any discount plans or cash-back programs you might use, which always lower the price by at least a few cents.

The bigger question you likely have is, will this positive trend last or is this just a bounce point in the continued trend of rising prices?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI9NU_0f5hZPtl00
GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. (GASBUDDY.COM)

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down – saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a release about the latest trends. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.

“Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

The trends

If you want context, here are some comparatives for the past 10 years:

  • April 11, 2021: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 11, 2020: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
  • April 11, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
  • April 11, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
  • April 11, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
  • April 11, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
  • April 11, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
  • April 11, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
  • April 11, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
  • April 11, 2012: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)
