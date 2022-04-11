ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 100-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, American Express shares

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago

Shares of Microsoft and American Express are trading lower Monday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow

was most recently trading 100 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Microsoft

and American Express

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $7.84 (2.6%) while those of American Express have declined $3.93 (2.1%), combining for a roughly 78-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Nike

, Chevron

, and Apple Inc.

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

