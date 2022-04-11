ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

CeeLo Green, Ginuwine to perform at Three Rivers Festival

By Aaron Organ
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2Mmr_0f5hYuAn00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival will welcome national artists CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and The Why Store.

The festival released its concert lineup Monday. The festival runs July 8-16.

“We believe we have put together a lineup that hits many different genres, and will give everyone a reason to come out and celebrate together,” said TRF executive director Justin Shurley.

The lineup features:

  • Friday, July 8th : From Nashville, TN. Hillbilly Casino takes the stage! With Fort Wayne front-man Nic Roulette, they combine the American blues with hardwood Honky Tonk, Rock N’ Roll, Rockabilly, and topped it off with a healthy DIY Punk Rock attitude and work ethic.
  • Saturday, July 9th : National Recording Artist and The Voice Superstar CeeLo Green takes the stage with local favorite Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra & Los Galaxy!
  • Sunday, July 10th : New this year is a Regional Showcase featuring talented musicians throughout the region! Also, don’t miss the local house band from School of Rock! Stay tuned for more information as to how to be selected to participate.
  • Monday, July 11th : The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contes t featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Also, returning this year – the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show! An entertaining evening for all ages!
  • Tuesday, July 12th : Brand new this year – Beer, Bands, & Bingo ! Featuring The Why Store & Swimming into View!
  • Wednesday July 13th: It’s the return of The Bed Race ! And, fan favorite – Trivia Night with a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia.
  • Thursday, July 14th : R&B Superstar singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Ginuwine will be in the house! With Music Lovers Lounge & Fatima Washington .
  • Friday, July 15 th : Rock & Roll phenomenon & the first heavy metal band to top the pop charts at #1 on Billbord Magazine, from LA – Quiet Riot will be rocking the stage with Cougar Hunter .
  • Saturday, July 16th: Here Come The Mummies ; An eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by The Sweetwater All Stars and U.R.B.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Man dies in two vehicle crash on U. S. 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died and another man was hurt when the vehicles they were driving collided at the intersection of U. S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road north of I-469 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. and investigators with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department determined that a Honda pickup was […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
iheart.com

Three Rivers Arts Festival Moving From Point State Part

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that the Three Rivers Arts Festival would be moving to the Cultural District after decades in Point State Park. "Due to new usage rules and regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for Point State Park, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is no longer able to utilize the site for its ten-day celebration of the arts. Instead, the Trust will showcase Pittsburgh's renowned Cultural District as the Festival grounds are anchored by a pop-up park located at Eighth and Penn."
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC4

Green River rock and mineral festival returns

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus, Green River Utah will be hosting its annual rock and mineral festival again. The festival will take place April 1-3. Activities will include tours of ancient rock art, dinosaur track sites, dinosaur bones, and ghost towns. Green River is home to some of the most impressive […]
GREEN RIVER, UT
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Ginuwine
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
Star News

Jeffrey Osborne to perform at Rivers Casino

Singer, lyricist and former drummer and lead singer of funk soul group L.T.D. Jeffrey Osborne is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Osborne started his professional singing career with L.T.D. in 1969, releasing hit singles such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and “Love Ballad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Three Rivers#Rock Roll#Trf#American#Rock N Roll#Punk Rock#School Of Rock#The Why Store Swimming
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Three Rivers Arts Festival exits the Point for Pittsburgh Cultural District

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is exiting Point State Park and moving entirely into Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that, because of new usage rules and regulations for the park issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the site is no longer available for the annual 10-day celebration of the arts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vibe

Exclusive: Music Icons J Dilla And Smokey Robinson Set Off Burble’s NFT Platform

Click here to read the full article. Beginning today, you will be able to experience some of your favorite music stars in the NFT space like never before. Launching today (April 6th), Burble, the premiere music-driven platform for NFTs, will make the art-influenced lives of producer extraordinaire J-Dilla and Motown legend/singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, available for your purchase. Ok, so what is an NFT?More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT CollectionSmokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-AmericanSmokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle "One Of The Most Frightening Fights" The term has been weaved in and out of conversations...
MUSIC
Sentinel

River City Brass to perform in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — Due to a COVID-fueled cancellation by another performer, the Pittsburgh-based River City Brass will perform in the area. The River City Brass concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Mifflin County High School as part of the Mifflin-Juniata Concert Association series. Single tickets for...
LEWISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set, as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen at Facebook.
MUSIC
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

International Festival returns to Overture Center with free performances

MADISON, Wis. — The International Festival returned to the Overture Center Saturday. The festival featured free performances from local artists and food from around the world. The festival went virtual last year but returned in person for 2022. “It’s such a blended audience,” organizer Carra Beach said. “No matter where you are, whether you’re getting food from the market or...
MADISON, WI
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy