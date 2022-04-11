CeeLo Green, Ginuwine to perform at Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival will welcome national artists CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and The Why Store.

The festival released its concert lineup Monday. The festival runs July 8-16.

“We believe we have put together a lineup that hits many different genres, and will give everyone a reason to come out and celebrate together,” said TRF executive director Justin Shurley.

The lineup features:

Friday, July 8th : From Nashville, TN. Hillbilly Casino takes the stage! With Fort Wayne front-man Nic Roulette, they combine the American blues with hardwood Honky Tonk, Rock N’ Roll, Rockabilly, and topped it off with a healthy DIY Punk Rock attitude and work ethic.

Saturday, July 9th : National Recording Artist and The Voice Superstar CeeLo Green takes the stage with local favorite Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra & Los Galaxy!

Sunday, July 10th : New this year is a Regional Showcase featuring talented musicians throughout the region! Also, don't miss the local house band from School of Rock! Stay tuned for more information as to how to be selected to participate.

Monday, July 11th : The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival's Waiter & Waitress Contes t featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Also, returning this year – the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show! An entertaining evening for all ages!

Tuesday, July 12th : Brand new this year – Beer, Bands, & Bingo ! Featuring The Why Store & Swimming into View!

Wednesday July 13th: It's the return of The Bed Race ! And, fan favorite – Trivia Night with a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia.

Thursday, July 14th : R&B Superstar singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Ginuwine will be in the house! With Music Lovers Lounge & Fatima Washington .

Friday, July 15 th : Rock & Roll phenomenon & the first heavy metal band to top the pop charts at #1 on Billbord Magazine, from LA – Quiet Riot will be rocking the stage with Cougar Hunter .

Saturday, July 16th: Here Come The Mummies ; An eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by The Sweetwater All Stars and U.R.B.

