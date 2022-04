NEWINGTON – Need money for a good community cause? There is still time to apply for a grant from the Greater Together Newington Community Fund. Started by the Hartford Foundation of Public Giving, (HFPG) the Newington CF is planning to distribute $25,000 in grant awards up to $5,000 each this coming May. The organization just extended its original deadline by two weeks and is now accepting applications until March 31.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 29 DAYS AGO