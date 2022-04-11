ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

DoorDash launches student membership program

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f5hYo7f00

DoorDash Inc.

DASH,

-2.10%

announced the launch of a student membership program early Monday. DashPass for Students costs $4.99 per month, half the price of a traditional DashPass, and offers unlimited free delivery on orders meeting the minimum threshold, discounts and members-only promotions, like Buffalo Wild Wings' new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings, which are available to DashPass members for a limited time. Undergraduate and graduate students at accredited U.S. colleges and universities are eligible for the student membership. DoorDash stock has slumped 28.5% for the year to date.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doordash#Doordash Inc#Dash#Buffalo Wild Wings#Dashpass
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
WFYI

Thriving Buildings program launches in Indianapolis

A new citywide initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by setting efficiency benchmarks for buildings. The Thriving Buildings program from Indianapolis’ Office of Sustainability allows building owners and operators benchmarking capability through the EPA’s Energy Star Portfolio Manager. Buildings can track meter data to identify ways to reduce energy and water usage, compare with other structures, and provide their usage data to the city.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheConversationCanada

Gig workers aren't self-employed – they're modern-day feudal serfs

To understand neo-villeiny, we first need to understand medieval villeiny. The villeins of medieval Europe were a type of serf (a tenant farmer) that were bonded to a landlord they paid rent to, and for whom they carried out additional work. Feudalism has been replaced by capitalism, and a new villeiny — or neo-villeiny — has emerged to reflect the relationship between a worker and an organization, in which the latter benefits far more than the former. Neo-villeiny still has the core characteristics of medieval villeiny, but instead of the feudal relationship between the landlord and the villein, neo-villeiny describes the relationship...
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

Why are Social Security disability rolls declining?

A colleague was looking into doing a project on Social Security’s Disability Insurance (DI) program, so it forced me to take a look. If you listened to conversations on DI, you would get the impression that the problem is out of control and the highest national priority is getting these people off the rolls and back to work.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

129K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy