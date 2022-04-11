Checking in on NBA's 2022 lottery standings, projected draft order

It's a good time to check in on the status of the draft lottery with the close of the regular season. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is officially over, but the draft order for June 23 has not yet been set.

A handful of factors, including the play-in results, random tiebreakers, and — of course — the lottery results themselves will ultimately determine what the 60 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft look like. But with the season in the books, there’s plenty we do know.

Let’s dive in and check in on a few key aspects of the lottery standings and projected draft order…

Tentative lottery standings/odds

So far, only 10 of the 14 teams involved in the draft lottery are known — the four teams eliminated in the play-in tournament will join them.

With the help of data from Tankathon and our own reverse standings, here’s a tentative breakdown at what the lottery odds would look like if the play-in favorites (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds) advance through the tournament and secure playoff spots:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

HOU 14 13.4 12.7 12 47.9 – – – – – – – – –

ORL 14 13.4 12.7 12 27.8 20 – – – – – – – –

DET 14 13.4 12.7 12 14.8 26 7 – – – – – – –

OKC 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.7 2.2 – – – – – –

IND 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 – – – – –

POR 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 – 8.6 29.8 20.6 3.7 0.1 – – – –

SAC 7.5 7.8 8.1 8.5 – – 19.7 34.1 12.9 1.3 >0 – – –

LAL 6 6.3 6.7 7.2 – – – 34.5 32.1 6.7 0.4 >0 – –

SAS* 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 – – – – 50.7 25.9 3 0.1 >0 –

WAS 3 3.3 3.6 4 – – – – – 65.9 19 1.2 >0 >0

NOP* 2 2.2 2.4 2.8 – – – – – – 77.6 12.6 0.4 >0

NYK 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.1 – – – – – – – 86.1 6.7 0.1

CHA* 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 – – – – – – – – 92.9 3.3

ATL* 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 – – – – – – – – – 96.6

(* Asterisks denote play-in teams)

Because the Hornets and Hawks finished with matching 43-39 records, random tiebreakers will be completed to determine their exact lottery positioning, assuming neither one makes the playoffs. So their lottery odds, in italics, are just tentative so far. If the Hawks were to win the random tiebreaker, the two teams would be flipped in the chart above.

The Pelicans‘ own pick is top-four protected and will go to the Trail Blazers if it falls any later in the lottery (90.6%). If New Orleans makes the playoffs, their first-rounder will go to the Hornets.

The play-in factor

The teams eliminated in this week’s play-in tournament will end up in the lottery, sorted by record (worst to best), while the teams that earn playoff spots won’t pick earlier than No. 15. Here are the eight play-in teams:

San Antonio Spurs (34-48)

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46)

Charlotte Hornets (43-39)

Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

Los Angeles Clippers (42-40)

Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38)

Brooklyn Nets (44-38)

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36)

Based on their 46-36 record, the Timberwolves could end up with a pick as low as No. 19 in the first round of the draft (depending on tiebreaker results). However, if they lose two play-in games this week and don’t make the playoffs at all, they’d hold the No. 14 spot in the lottery instead.

The Hornets and Hawks finished with matching 43-39 records, while the Cavaliers and Nets were each 44-38, so if both teams in either of those pairs are eliminated in the play-in tournament, a tiebreaker will be required to determine their spots in the lottery standings.

If, for example, Brooklyn makes the playoffs and Cleveland doesn’t, no tiebreaker would be necessary, since the Cavs would remain in the lottery and the Nets wouldn’t.

The tiebreakers

Many tiebreakers will be required to determine either lottery positioning or a team’s specific draft pick. Here are all the teams that finished with identical records, creating a situation where a random tiebreaker will (or may) be required: