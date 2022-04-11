ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Coloring Book Changes Utica, New York Man’s Life After Brain Injury

By Kaylin
 1 day ago
At the age of 18 with so much more life left to live, John Biagini of Utica was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that according to his family, left him emotionless. Now at the age of 26, for the first time since his diagnosis, he has finally found something he...

