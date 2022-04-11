ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Teenager fighting for life after shooting on Broad Street

By Tyler Thrasher
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street that happened Sunday.

At 4:37 p.m. on April 10, police responded to the 00 block of E. Broad Street for the report of a shooting. Officers on scene found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

‘They shoot around here almost everyday’: Residents react to high school student shot, killed in Richmond

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the fourth teenager shot since Saturday night. Two died from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Local leaders mourn loss of Henrico teen

Police have not confirmed the identity of the teen killed, but Henrico County Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson tells 8News that the victim was 16-year old Jahiem Dickerson, who just won a state championship as a member of the Highland Springs High Schools boys basketball team.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
