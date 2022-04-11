News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 11

Here are some memorable scenes from April 10, 2022, as Scottie Scheffler got closer to winning the Masters. Here are some memorable moments during the green jacket ceremony for Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Memorable moments from final round at the Masters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Here are some scenes from...
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler had never gone to any course with the lead on Sunday in a major championship. Been close a few times, but never in the spotlight as the favorite heading into the final round. Luckily for him, someone was with Scheffler every step of the way...
Comments / 0