LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire near CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing. That building is located on S Hosmer Street between E Kalamazoo and 496. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Monday morning. Lansing Fire responded to the scene but has not been able to confirm to News 10 crews on the scene if anyone has been injured.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO