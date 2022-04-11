ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Admits to Having Baby Fever (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbcMX_0f5hXTV500

Kris Jenner recently made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she expressed wanting Kendall to be a mom since she “hasn’t had a baby.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause sat down with Kendall to get her reaction to her mom’s comments!

Along with being “indifferent,” Kendall is just “living life day by day.”

Jenner admitted to getting “baby fever a lot of the times.”

Kendall then looked at Kylie, who just gave birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, it would be so fun to have one too, but I’m chilling.”

Kylie is an aunt to Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, True, Dream, and Stormi.

“I'm just living life right now as like a free bird,” Kendall smiled.

Big sis Khloé was all for that, saying, “You go girl, enjoy it!”

Kendall also weighed in on the possibility of seeing her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker on “The Kardashians.” She said, “I don’t think so. I don’t know, though. We haven’t really discussed it. We’re just taking it day by day. Whatever happens, happens.”

Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns, so he’s got quite the busy schedule!

Kylie hasn’t revealed the new name of her son, who was originally named Wolf. She explained, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again.”

Kylie and her beau Travis Scott are “just not ready” to share the new name, but she’s been open about her postpartum struggles.

Kylie felt the need to be transparent, saying, “I just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened… I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum right now to look at me and think, ‘Oh, it’s so easy for her.’”

Despite the struggles, she is “getting better every day.”

“The Kardashians” premieres April 14.

Comments / 5

Related
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Nba#The Phoenix Suns
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Edgy New Style 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Teddy Bears for Her Son Cost How Much?!. Kylie Jenner has gone to the dark side … of her closet. Two months after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie showed off an edgy look on her Instagram page. Posting a pic on March 30 without a caption, the 24-year-posed wearing a stonewash grey trench coat, styled with black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag. In a second photo, she gave fans a closer look at her outfit details.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy