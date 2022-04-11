ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian on Dating and If She’s Ready to Be the Bachelorette! (Exclusive)

 1 day ago
Khloé Kardashian is dishing on dating following her split from Tristan Thompson… and whether she would ever consider being the Bachelorette!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Khloé, who was with her famous sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and Kendall, as well as momager Kris Jenner, as they promoted their new Hulu show “The Kardashians.”

Katie asked Khloé, “Are we going to see you dating on this new show?” The star replied, “I don’t know… I do think from my years of being on TV that I will probably be more guarded, especially in a new relationship.”

Kim teased, “Khloé's a sneaky dater,” adding, “She keeps it to herself.”

Khloé explained, “I don't think I would put anything fresh on the show because you still have to figure it out and sometimes the cameras can just murk things up. Not because they're doing anything, but sometimes things get misconstrued and then what if you're like, 'God I actually don't want to date this person anymore'? Now you're, like, stuck on TV with someone forever.”

The 37-year-old added, “I think I would do it, like, maybe after six months of dating or maybe something like that?”

Katie went on to ask about "The Bachelorette," pointing out that Hulu and ABC are in the same family.

Kardashian laughed, saying, “My God, my mom would probably…” as Kim chimed in with, “Dream come true,” and Kendall insisted, “Mine, too, honestly.”

Khloé wasn’t so sure, explaining, “I don't think I can do that just because they're so invested and they're, like, making out with everyone. I don't know if I have the heart to do that and then I have to… not give someone a rose. That’s so mean. I’m like an everyone-gets-invited-to-the-birthday-party type of girl. So I don't think I'm built for 'The Bachelorette.'”

Krause told her, “It would be good TV,” and Khloé laughed, saying, “It would be good TV… My mom is literally gonna call… right now.”

Katie also asked Kourtney about her upcoming wedding to Travis Barker after the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas without a license.

“Will you wear a white dress… and how will you choose a maid of honor?” Krause asked. Kourtney insisted, “I don’t have any answers to any of those questions.”

Kourtney did have an answer for how she knew Travis was the one, saying, “He’s just my favorite person in the world… When you know you know.”

“The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.

