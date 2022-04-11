ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lewandowski 'AGREES terms over stunning switch to Barcelona' as he 'tells Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn that he WON'T sign a new contract with the German giants'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he won't sign a new contract with the club and has agreed terms with Barcelona.

The striker's current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

Polish television channel TVP Sport have reported that the 33-year-old has told the club's CEO and legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn that he plans to leave the club and has agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqKdT_0f5hXJv300
Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed terms over a stunning switch to Barcelona

It's said that 'all the terms of the contract have been agreed' and that Bayern Munich are already preparing for life without the Polish international.

There would seem no reason for Bayern to not want to sign Lewandowski to a new contract, especially since he has scored an incredible 46 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

Though the Polish report states that Bayern's authorities are 'reluctant' to start talks over a new deal and that the striker's representatives are 'disappointed' by their hesitation.

If Lewandowski were to make the move, it's said that he would become the first Polish player to ever represent Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are determined to land a marquee signing this summer, though it could prove difficult to sign Lewandowski this summer - a year before the end of his contract where he would then be available on a free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6zzA_0f5hXJv300
Polish press have reported he has told Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn (top right) that he doesn't intend to sign a new contract with his current deal running out in the summer of 2023

The Catalan giants have already made impressive progress since club legend Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager.

When the Dutchman left Barcelona at the end of October the club were in tenth position, but they are now in second place.

They already improved the squad in the January transfer window with the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who mutually terminated his contract with Arsenal.

Spanish publication Sport last week reported that Lewandowski 'will do everything' to join Barcelona and that the Spanish side could offer Sergino Dest in return who is a target of the reigning Bundesliga champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBN9e_0f5hXJv300
Reports have suggested that the Polish international is keen to sign a deal with Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxUp7_0f5hXJv300
Xavi has made big progress at Barcelona and is hopeful of landing a marquee signing

In his eight seasons at the club he has gone on to become one of their greatest ever players and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list.

In total, Lewandowski has scored a phenomenal 340 goals in 369 appearances since joining the club from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

It was reported last month that Lewandowski told Sky Sports Deutschland: 'I am open to everything. I'm quiet.

'It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match.

'Everything that remains to be done regarding contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background.'

