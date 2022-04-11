ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Villarreal 'will have to be perfect' to beat Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semis, warns Unai Emery - despite his Spanish side's 1-0 lead going quarter-final second leg

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Villarreal coach Unai Emery is happy they are making their presence felt in the Champions League but said they are not satisfied with only reaching the quarter-finals as they prepare for the second leg at Bayern Munich.

After eliminating former champions Juventus in the last 16 and beating Bayern 1-0 in the first leg of their last-eight tie, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal manager believes his team are ready to deliver another shock.

'Getting here is fine, but I want to get through,' Emery told a news conference on Monday. 'That's why we are facing this match naturally, understanding that it will be at maximum difficulty but convinced that we belong here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FTZr_0f5hXI2K00
Unai Emery has warned his Villarreal side face a tough task to stop Bayern Munich's juggernaut

After complete domination in the first leg when Villarreal took the game to Bayern and should have won by a larger margin given their chances, Emery believes they will need to do even more in Germany to beat the six times European champions.

'We will have to be perfect,' he said. 'It will be a very different game from the first leg. I believe it will be even more difficult. Different too from beating Juventus (3-0) in Italy.

'We're going to have to be able to improve and I think it will be insufficient with what we did the other day (in the first leg).

'We will have to defend very close together and close to our box at times, but we will have to be smart and take advantage and be efficient with the opportunities we have.'

Emery dismissed the notion that Villarreal lost a golden opportunity to win the first leg by a larger margin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZSvy_0f5hXI2K00
Arnaut Danjuma scored sole goal as Villarreal won 1-0 in the quarter-final first leg last week

'Respect for Bayern must be enormous in every way,' he said. 'It will be very difficult and we must know how to respond.

'We know they're used to scoring a lot of goals at home and that's normal. They have respect for us but they know that if they play at their level they are favorites and they score goals. They are optimistic and feel strong at home. I get that.'

But Emery added that his players will face the challenge with pride, mainly due to the support of their fans, being from a small industrial town.

'Football is about feelings. We will have 1,500 fans that will be in Munich that will represent those who follow us, that feel part of our history and feel proud of their team and their city,' he said.

'That is something very beautiful and even more so if one sees that Vila-real is a small town. Therefore, we should be proud to play games like this and also with our options to win.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails the 'magic of the Bernabeu' for helping his side to overcome Chelsea and reach the Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti survived another breathtaking European night at the Bernabeu as his team saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals despite a 3-2 defeat after extra time in the second leg. Their 5-4 aggregate win on Tuesday came five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Julian Nagelsmann insists Bayern Munich won't play badly twice against Villarreal as they look to overturn one-goal Champions League deficit... but tells his players to 'turn up' their 'intensity' in second leg at the Allianz

Bayern Munich will deliver against Villarreal in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday despite a bad first-leg performance because too much is at stake, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday. The Bavarians suffered their first defeat in the competition this season, losing 1-0 in Spain last week...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
Daily Mail

'Thomas HAS to score that': Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann rues Muller's second-half sitter in shock Champions League defeat by Villarreal

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann admitted some of the blame for his side's Champions League defeat to Villarreal lies with midfielder Thomas Muller after his glaring second half miss. The German giants went into the second leg 1-0 down after but levelled through Robert Lewandowski. Muller then had a golden...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a HUGE gamble for Man United... it's a giant step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Spanish#The Champions League#Juventus#Bayern 1 0#Arsenal#European
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea can take Real Madrid defeat with 'pride' and they 'deserved to go through'… as he FUMES at Polish referee for 'laughing and smiling' with Carlo Ancelotti at full-time

Karim Benzema broke Chelsea's hearts to send the holders crashing out of the Champions League in the cruellest fashion on a night of incredible drama at the Bernabeu. Trailing 3-1 from the first-leg, Chelsea were just 10 minutes away from pulling off a sensational miracle in Madrid after forcing their way into a 3-0 lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick 'was left AMAZED when Manchester United told him they had no scouting reports on Christopher Nkunku'... even after his seven goals in the Champions League group stage, which could earn him a £63m move

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was reportedly left amazed after club scouts told him they had no reports on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. Rangnick, a former manager at RB Leipzig, joined United as manager in November on a deal until the end of this season, when he will take up a role as an advisor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Northern Ireland 0-5 England: Sarina Wiegman's side cruise to victory in their World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park... taking their goal tally to 68 goals in EIGHT games!

England have virtually booked their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Sarina Wiegman and her staff can’t quite book their flights to Australia and New Zealand yet, but they could start looking at hotels. Their place at next year’s tournament...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-2 agg) Villarreal: German giants are STUNNED by underdogs as Samuel Chukwueze's late strike cancels out Robert Lewandowski's opener to send Unai Emery's side into semi-final

Samuel Chukwueze snatched a dramatic 88th-minute equaliser to send Villarreal through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Chukwueze swept home a cross by Gerard Moreno to cancel out Robert Lewandowski's 52nd-minute opener...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig are trying to HIJACK Man United's move for Erik ten Hag... and will pounce if there's a delay in negotiations, as a new option emerges for the Ajax boss amid the Old Trafford turmoil

Red Bull Leipzig want to snatch Erik ten Hag from under Manchester United's noses. However, sources have indicated that Old Trafford is still the Dutchman's likely destination, despite genuine interest from Germany. United's attempts to appoint Ajax head coach Ten Hag are at an advanced stage, but the Bundesliga outfit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea embark on mission impossible as Thomas Tuchel plays down his side's chances of overturning the 3-1 deficit in Madrid - but Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are going to have to 'suffer' to advance to the semi-finals

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea face a mission impossible at Real Madrid, but is daring to dream they can stage a stunning comeback to make the Champions League semi-finals. The holders face the Spanish giants 3-1 down from last week’s Stamford Bridge first leg, with manager Tuchel claiming only ‘a fantastic script’ will see them through.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy