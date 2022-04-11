ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff slams ex-F1 race director Michael Masi as a ‘liability’ after last season’s Abu Dhabi chaos

By Ben Hunt
 1 day ago
TOTO WOLFF has slammed former race director Michael Masi as a "liability" for F1.

Masi controversially fudged safety car rules in last season's final race in Abu Dhabi, resulting in Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win the title.

Toto Wolff did not hold back as he gave his assessment of the former F1 race director Credit: Splash
Michael Masi lost his job as race director after the way he applied safety car rules in the final race of last season Credit: Getty

Hamilton and his Mercedes boss Wolff both shunned the FIA gala at the end of the campaign in protest after failing to overturn Masi's cock-up.

Masi has since been sacked from his role but was notably missing from the FIA's report into his handling of that race at the Yas Marina.

And in an explosive interview, Wolff says he felt the Australian was becoming bad for the sport due to his attitude.

He said: "It is quite interesting because I had lunch with him [Masi] on the Wednesday before the race.

"I said to him that 'I really want to tell you, without patronising you, that you need to take criticism on board and develop from there.

"Lewis does it every day, but you are the guy who always seems to know better'.

"It wasn't about influencing him but really giving my honest feedback that he shouldn't block outside opinion as simply being wrong."

Wolff added that having spoken to people outside of his team, there were others in F1 who shared the view that Masi was overstepping his mark.

He added: "You hear from the drivers and how the drivers' briefings were conducted [by Masi] and some of the guys said it was almost disrespectful how he treated some of them.

"There is a promoter of one of the races in the Middle East who said he was so relieved he had gone because he got so much abuse from him.

"He was just immune to any feedback and even today he has not properly reflected that he did something wrong.

"He was a liability for the sport because everybody kept talking about Abu Dhabi and the race director, and the race director should not be somebody that people talk about, but someone who does the job and makes sure the race is run according to the regulations."

Masi has since been replaced by new race director, Niels Wittich, who is proving to be a stickler for the rules.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the drivers who could be affected after an FIA clampdown on jewellery Credit: Alamy

One such incident is clamping down on drivers wearing jewellery under their race suits - much to Hamilton's dismay.

But Wolff says while the sport's governing body should have more important things to worry about, he is generally supportive of Wittich's handling of races.

He said: "How he has run the first few races has been respectful, solid and he hasn't put a single foot wrong.

"But is that [jewellery ban] a battle he needs to have at this stage?

"However, if it turns out to be the biggest unfortunate misstep of a race director, I would take it a thousand times over."

