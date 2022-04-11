ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Officials React After Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

By Kevin Derby
 1 day ago
Officials across Florida reacted after the U.S. Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson won a 53-47 vote as three Senate Republicans–U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah–joined every Democrat in supporting the nomination.

Florida’s two senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–voted against Jackson.

“Today’s confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects the continued danger of a Democrat-controlled Senate. KBJ is outside the mainstream on many legal issues and failed to give satisfactory answers to some very basic questions during her hearing, such as why she was consistently lenient on child sexual predators. Radical Senate Democrats have consistently voted however Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer ask them to. Today is no different,” said Scott.

“Judge Jackson’s story is inspiring, but we have serious disagreements on the Constitution and the proper role of the Supreme Court,” Rubio said before the vote. “I do not support nominees who believe the job of the Supreme Court is to make policy rather than apply the Constitution as written.”

Democrats from the Sunshine State applauded the Senate confirmation.

“I am proud to announce that our fellow Floridian, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has just been confirmed by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate as the newest Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. As a former 27-year law enforcement officer and chief of police, I have been extraordinarily impressed by Justice Jackson’s devotion to the Constitution, the law, and our public safety. She was endorsed by America’s largest law enforcement organizations because they know that she has a steadfast record of protecting the safety, security, and constitutional rights of every American,” said U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rubio in November.

“The Supreme Court matters. Soon, the Court will decide cases critical to protect our most fundamental constitutional rights. America should breathe easier knowing that Justice Jackson has been called to serve as a guardian of our sacred freedoms,” Demings added.

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic, well-deserved confirmation as the first Black female Supreme Court justice. In the face of vitriolic, partisan attacks, Judge Jackson maintained the kind of dignity and composure becoming of her new position and showed supporters and detractors alike the power of her unflappable resolve. It was incredible to see the look of pride on her daughters’ faces as they watched their mom realize her dreams,” said state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation.

“A former public defender and passionate jurist who understands deeply the wide range of issues facing our justice system, Judge Jackson has rich experience both in law and life. A graduate of Miami-Dade public schools and a working mom, Judge Jackson is known for high ethics and integrity and will bring a voice of reason and balance to our highest court. I thank Judge Jackson for her commitment to the law and to serving our great nation, and I look forward to her historic swearing in as the next Supreme Court justice for the United States of America,” Book added.

Comments / 79

Loosenut1969
1d ago

Sad to gain an office position because she is black. Just like Kamala. Token positions instead of being proud because they were the best fit. O’Biden’s logic of “somebody will get this spot, don’t know who but they will be black” is pathetic.

Reply(45)
40
cj walker
1d ago

many didn't had much to say when Trump was putting all whites in his cabinet..just shows how much further this world has to go some people will never change for the best sad 😔

Reply(2)
16
Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
1d ago

This highly qualified woman should not be beholding to any political party or ideology. I trust she will interpret the law with an open mind. Her life experience brings a valuable perspective to the court.

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
