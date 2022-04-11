ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

manisteenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said. The gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Sunday on a residential block in the community of...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Father killed in 710 Freeway shooting remembered

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of a young father killed in a senseless shooting on the 710 Freeway. Freddy Gomez was one of four people shot in seemingly random shootings along Southern California freeways earlier this week. Gomez was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with serious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Ap#Abc 7
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Wounds 4 Near South By Southwest Festival In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYT

1 killed and 4 wounded in Madison Heights, Virginia, shooting

A 21-year-old woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Madison Heights, Virginia, according to the Amherst County sheriff. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Old Wright Shop Road, Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. told CNN on Monday. It claimed the life of T’Khira Monique Browley of nearby Lynchburg, a mother of young twin boys.
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 25 Others Wounded in Chicago Shootings Over the Weekend

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago. The seven were shot at 3:40 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the car “almost immediately” opened fire. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 31, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A man, 51, was shot in the hip and was taken in good condition to Northwestern University Medical Center. Four men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. Two men, 59 and 62, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other two, 36 and 63, were taken in good condition to Stroger and Northwestern University hospitals.
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
Shropshire Star

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter has crashed in the Southern California mountains, leaving six people injured. The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Man killed following shooting in North Hollywood

A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot during an argument in North Hollywood. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the 12000 block of Saticoy Street. Police say the victim got into some type of verbal dispute with a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot the victim […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy