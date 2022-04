INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison after court documents say she killed a 3-month-old baby while shooting at her boyfriend. 36-year-old Ivory Smith was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and one count of criminal recklessness in February. On Monday, she was sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO