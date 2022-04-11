ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Stone Creamery opening in Market at Round Rock by early May

By Brooke Sjoberg
 1 day ago
A Cold Stone Creamery location will open in Round Rock by early May at the latest, according to a company representative. The ice cream shop will be...

