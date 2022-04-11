This was the most April snow Portland has seen in at least 82 years

Portland, ORE. (KOIN) – It took more than 80 years of compiling numbers, but only a few hours to set a new record.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland got enough snow in the early Monday morning hours to surpass the most that the area has seen on a single day in April since they started tracking weather in the area in 1940.

The announcement of the new record came out in a Tweet monday morning:

“In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April. Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done.” @NWSPortland

The rare April winter weather left several inches of heavy, wet snow in a lot of places. Several area schools have announced closures or delays either due to snow-covered roads or power outages .

The KOIN 6 Weather team says the snow is expected to taper off and turn to rain by mid-morning and will likely be mostly melted by mid-afternoon.

