Portland, OR

This was the most April snow Portland has seen in at least 82 years

By Ian Costello
 1 day ago

Portland, ORE. (KOIN) – It took more than 80 years of compiling numbers, but only a few hours to set a new record.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland got enough snow in the early Monday morning hours to surpass the most that the area has seen on a single day in April since they started tracking weather in the area in 1940.

The announcement of the new record came out in a Tweet monday morning:

“In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April.  Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done.”

@NWSPortland

The rare April winter weather left several inches of heavy, wet snow in a lot of places. Several area schools have announced closures or delays either due to snow-covered roads or power outages .

The KOIN 6 Weather team says the snow is expected to taper off and turn to rain by mid-morning and will likely be mostly melted by mid-afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

