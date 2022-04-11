ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Entries We love: Justine Grove, 'City Sea'

By Ashley Pointer
boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

In "City Sea," Justine Grove sings about finding solace in the noise of the city. Her vocals sit nicely on top of acoustic rhythm guitar and an intoxicating layer of chords...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Entries We Love: Yah Yah, 'All Bad'

Yah Yah's "All Bad" reminds us of how the best is ahead, even when the grind of everyday has us reaching our breaking point. "Cuz I got bills on bills, so much money to make / I got generational curses that I can't break / too much pressure on me, too much I don't wanna change." Yah Yah sits on top of a desk, wearing and surrounded by grounding hues of green. Her smooth vocals are backed behind a soulful, guitar-filled R&B groove, drums that knock and lush synths, locked in by The 442 Band. "I try to tell myself that it ain't all bad," she sings through the chorus.
ATLANTA, GA
NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: Kimiko, 'Hush and a Warning Sign'

Hometown: San Diego, Calif. This is Kimiko's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but you'd never know it. Her demeanor is steady and effortlessly commanding, like her voice, and on "Hush and a Warning Sign," her pleading, siren-like vocals take us deep into her eerily beautiful thoughts. The lyrics feel like riddles, as if Kimiko was the only person meant to understand them – an intimate peek into her vulnerable mind. "But nothing ever really matters when you pretend you're something that you're not / And nothing really matters when you're hung up again on your own thoughts," she sings softly. Kimiko's performance proves you don't need to know the meaning of a song, you just need to feel it, and her entry conjures a full range of feelings: longing, frustration, sadness, passion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat. LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Chattanooga, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#City Lights#Jamaica#Npr
NPR

Entries We Love: Wallace Tallman, 'You Are (Cecilia June)'

Pairs well with: Looking at old family photo albums. "There's nothing in this whole world that you can't do / You're so much stronger than anything life throws you / So even when the storm won't seem to pass through, just sing this tune." Though I don't know for sure who or what they're about, I hear these words and imagine a father's love letter to a newborn daughter, a mantra of affirmations she can return to someday to be reminded who she is. Wallace Tallman's whispery crooning is transportive and cathartic, and when he sings the refrain — "Remember that you are Cecilia June" — for the final time, the feeling is like a satisfied painter reveling in the glory of a completed canvas. It's a muted, lullaby-like performance, just a few simple guitar chords played to a blurry camera lens, but it brought me to tears.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

From the Devil to Def Leppard: how Ghost made the best album of 2022 so far

From the influence of Def Leppard and Andrew Lloyd Webber to the inspiration of Rammstein, Ghost’s Tobias Forge reveals the secrets behind blockbusting new album Impera. We are sitting comfortably at a corner table in the lobby of Seattle’s renowned Edgewater Hotel. The low winter sun drops over Puget Sound as Alexi Murdoch’s ethereal hit, All My Days, wafts softly from the PA. With a high, vaulted wood ceiling, two roaring stone fireplaces and dim lighting emanating from an elk horn chandelier, it feels more like a Canadian hunting lodge than a cosy urban hotel. And save for the two of us, the lobby is empty. The tranquillity is off the goddamned charts.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NPR

Entries We Love: Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars, 'White Knuckle, Black Lung'

With the melancholy wail of the fiddle and the catch of Caleb Bailey's voice, "White Knuckle, Black Lung" paints a portrait of a man whose hurt can't be hidden. Explaining that "Paw never fought in the army / But he was always at war," Bailey shares the isolation at the end of a lifetime of hard labor in the valley of tears. But rather than demand the healing of a sadness that might be too deep to fix, Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars meet the man where he is. The band captures the heartache with empathy and grace, sharing in the sorrow as they sing: "Folgers in the mornin' / Bonded whiskey by night / Cough drops and Tylenol / Anything to help him get by."
LEXINGTON, KY
NPR

Entries We Love: james the eighth, 'Come Around'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Pairs well with: Preparing for a tough conversation with a loved one. "One, two, three, hey!" That's our spirited introduction to "Come Around," in which james the eighth sings passionately about being in a one-sided relationship. However it's happened to you, in romantic, platonic or familial love, the artist's therapeutic vocals vividly express the frustration of dealing with someone who only shows up when they need you: "See things from my point of view / All you do is let me down, 'cause you never come around." james the eighth's R&B-inspired vocals are filled with sultry falsettos and rich vibrato, and a simple arrangement — just a cajón drum, guitar and bass — envelops the melody in a blanket of soul. "Come Around" begins by laying out the addressee's pattern of neglect, and ends with a pretty firm solution: "Don't come around / Don't come knocking on my door." Or, in other words, keep that same energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: SNACKTIME PHILLY, 'Gotta Get Funky'

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Pairs well with: Pumping yourself up in your room before heading out. SNACKTIME PHILLY's Tiny Desk Contest entry opens with a classic party scene — glasses clinking, pizza boxes stacking, energy building. And within the first few seconds of the intro, you'll be wishing you got an invite to this party. "Gotta Get Funky" is a proposal — a command, really — and the group's high-energy performance makes the title an easy request. Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, SNACKTIME PHILLY takes you on a wonderfully windy journey that never rests in one place too long. Good luck keeping up; this group is always a few steps ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Entries We Love: elishéva, 'Bring Me Back'

Pairs well with: The first girls' night out after a bad breakup. Unapologetic is the word that comes to mind when listening to "Bring Me Back." In her Tiny Desk Contest entry, elishéva describes losing herself in a relationship: "Buried every little thought that didn't make him happy / 'cause I put him first," she sings in the grooviest way. From the bluesy instrumentals to the band snapping during a sultry bridge sung in French, this entry exudes How Stella Got Her Groove Back energy. Surrounded by colorful balloons, a confetti-covered cake and party hats, elishéva is not subscribing to the typical sad girl narrative: "Lost my way," she sings, "but now I'm coming back."
BOSTON, MA
NPR

Entries We Love: Marcus Jade, 'Legs and Bones'

Pairs well with: Journaling about your past, pondering about your future. Marcus Jade's entry is recorded with such intimacy that you almost feel like you're invading his space, witnessing a private performance that wasn't meant to be shared – and we're grateful it was. "Legs and Bones" opens with an enchanting guitar melody, as he sets the scene — "tell me how does it feel, to live in the same place you grew up in?" Jade's voice carries such a unique richness and tone, cutting and projecting through the small Brooklyn bedroom like it's a concert hall. He reflects on a strained relationship with his hometown in a spilling stream-of-consciousness – even so, the coherence of Jade's performance makes it surprising to hear this Tiny Desk Entry was made "real quick," as if it was a lark in his day.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Entries We Love: Jack Rabbit, 'New Year's Eve'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Jack Rabbit, the duo of Mo Donegan and Andy Leon, says "New Year's Eve" is about a forbidden high school crush – and its Tiny Desk Contest entry plays out like an epic love story, complete with queer yearning, heart-swelling melodies, a spectacular bridge and devastating regret. The video begins as Donegan and Leon's complementary voices tenderly recount the roots of a secret kinship. Then the band builds and the story fast-forwards five years, erupting with an avalanche of what-might-have-beens. "And we'd kiss bodies intertwined / Changed after that night / Trace the things I'd memorized / Finally get to call you mine," they sing with such a hopeful fervor that you almost believe they could rewrite history with a pen of pure will.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: ANDIE, 'He's Not What You Need Blues'

How do you deal with the type of heartbreak that feels like betrayal? In this Tiny Desk Contest entry, Chicago-based singer ANDIE explores the angst that comes with this kind of pain. "He's Not What You Need Blues" is a skillful exploration of the hurt that comes with being betrayed, artfully calling out to a former lover over a bluesy guitar lick: "Is it funny or sad / that you chose your man / after all that I am? / Was that always your plan?"
CHICAGO, IL
Guitar World Magazine

Who’s the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time?

By the very nature of their role, lead guitarists tend to get all the attention. But rhythm players are the ones delivering the strut, the fire and – dare we say it – the chonk that drives the song and provides the backbone for soloists to widdle all over.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy