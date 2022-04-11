ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

School Closures and Delays: Monday, April 11, 2022

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago

In a turn of unique weather events, Monday has brought snow, rain and wintery mix to the Columbia Basin. Here is a list of school closures and delays.

Yakima-area School Districts:

  • Mt Adams Sch. Dist.: Cancelled (Updated @7:47 a.m.)
  • Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE (Updated @9:45 a.m.)
  • Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Columbia Gorge Schools:

  • Goldendale Sch. Dist.: Closed

