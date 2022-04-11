ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entries We love: Justine Grove, 'City Sea'

By Ashley Pointer
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn "City Sea," Justine Grove sings about finding solace in the noise of the city. Her vocals sit nicely on top of acoustic rhythm guitar and an intoxicating layer of...

NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat. LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Chattanooga, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NPR

Entries We Love: Marcus Jade, 'Legs and Bones'

Pairs well with: Journaling about your past, pondering about your future. Marcus Jade's entry is recorded with such intimacy that you almost feel like you're invading his space, witnessing a private performance that wasn't meant to be shared – and we're grateful it was. "Legs and Bones" opens with an enchanting guitar melody, as he sets the scene — "tell me how does it feel, to live in the same place you grew up in?" Jade's voice carries such a unique richness and tone, cutting and projecting through the small Brooklyn bedroom like it's a concert hall. He reflects on a strained relationship with his hometown in a spilling stream-of-consciousness – even so, the coherence of Jade's performance makes it surprising to hear this Tiny Desk Entry was made "real quick," as if it was a lark in his day.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Entries We Love: LouTribe Jigg, 'I AM'

LouTribe Jigg raps with an effortless flow reminiscent of André 3000. In his Tiny Desk Contest entry, Jigg nods to his hometown pride, sporting a St. Louis Cardinals windbreaker as he repeats, "running through the hood like fee fi 314-fum," and weaves in clever wordplay, rhyming "all these itty bitty spiders always trying to doubt 'em / then I see 'em climbing up and I water spout 'em." When Jigg does take a breath to slow down, his lyrics are just as satisfying: "I told 'em before I'm just a man of understanding / who can't stand under no man / I am what I am and what I think about expands / Manifesting my future into the palm of my hands / Who am I?," he asks. But when DJ Domo picks up the beat again, Jigg stifles a smile and raps with the assuredness of an artist who knows just who he is and where he's going.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NPR

Entries We Love: Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars, 'White Knuckle, Black Lung'

With the melancholy wail of the fiddle and the catch of Caleb Bailey's voice, "White Knuckle, Black Lung" paints a portrait of a man whose hurt can't be hidden. Explaining that "Paw never fought in the army / But he was always at war," Bailey shares the isolation at the end of a lifetime of hard labor in the valley of tears. But rather than demand the healing of a sadness that might be too deep to fix, Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars meet the man where he is. The band captures the heartache with empathy and grace, sharing in the sorrow as they sing: "Folgers in the mornin' / Bonded whiskey by night / Cough drops and Tylenol / Anything to help him get by."
LEXINGTON, KY
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: ANDIE, 'He's Not What You Need Blues'

How do you deal with the type of heartbreak that feels like betrayal? In this Tiny Desk Contest entry, Chicago-based singer ANDIE explores the angst that comes with this kind of pain. "He's Not What You Need Blues" is a skillful exploration of the hurt that comes with being betrayed, artfully calling out to a former lover over a bluesy guitar lick: "Is it funny or sad / that you chose your man / after all that I am? / Was that always your plan?"
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Entries We Love: SNACKTIME PHILLY, 'Gotta Get Funky'

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Pairs well with: Pumping yourself up in your room before heading out. SNACKTIME PHILLY's Tiny Desk Contest entry opens with a classic party scene — glasses clinking, pizza boxes stacking, energy building. And within the first few seconds of the intro, you'll be wishing you got an invite to this party. "Gotta Get Funky" is a proposal — a command, really — and the group's high-energy performance makes the title an easy request. Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, SNACKTIME PHILLY takes you on a wonderfully windy journey that never rests in one place too long. Good luck keeping up; this group is always a few steps ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Entries We Love: Jack Rabbit, 'New Year's Eve'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Jack Rabbit, the duo of Mo Donegan and Andy Leon, says "New Year's Eve" is about a forbidden high school crush – and its Tiny Desk Contest entry plays out like an epic love story, complete with queer yearning, heart-swelling melodies, a spectacular bridge and devastating regret. The video begins as Donegan and Leon's complementary voices tenderly recount the roots of a secret kinship. Then the band builds and the story fast-forwards five years, erupting with an avalanche of what-might-have-beens. "And we'd kiss bodies intertwined / Changed after that night / Trace the things I'd memorized / Finally get to call you mine," they sing with such a hopeful fervor that you almost believe they could rewrite history with a pen of pure will.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Who’s the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time?

By the very nature of their role, lead guitarists tend to get all the attention. But rhythm players are the ones delivering the strut, the fire and – dare we say it – the chonk that drives the song and provides the backbone for soloists to widdle all over.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
MUSIC
NPR

Encore: Maine couple revives sea shanties thought lost to time

For the past decade, a folk duo from Maine has been on a mission to find the long-lost melodies of traditional songs that date back as far as the 17th century. Keith Shortall of Maine Public Radio spoke with the couple at their home in Maine's Midcoast, where they performed their own versions of some of the scratchy, archived recordings they've uncovered in their research.
MAINE STATE
NPR

Encore: Human connections light up 'This Brilliant Darkness'

"This Brilliant Darkness" is a book born of insomnia. It's a collection of written profiles and photos. When I spoke to the author, Jeff Sharlet, at the time of the book's publication a couple years ago, he told me that by taking readers deep into other people's lives, he's really trying to tell his own story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Books We Love: Recommendations for love stories

The latest edition of NPR's Books We Love project rounded up hundreds of book recommendations from critics, writers and NPR journalists to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're talking about the love story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loudersound.com

UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.
ROCK MUSIC

