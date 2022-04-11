ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian gold miner Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine citing insecurity

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure, citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a statement seen on Monday.

The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing day, the director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA) said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters.

“We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons,” Director-General Alexander Hagan Mensa wrote.

A company official in the capital Ouagadougou confirmed over the phone that the statement was authentic. (Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Bate Felix)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

West African bloc says will not abandon Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, March 17 (Reuters) - A representative of West Africa's regional bloc said on Thursday it will keep working with Burkina Faso despite concerns about the military junta's plan to hold power for three years after a January coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Burkina Faso...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Mining Equipment#Mines#Russian#West African#Somita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy