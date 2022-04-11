ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Music Line-up Announced for Sauk Rapids’ Rock the Riverside

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids has announced the line-up of bands for its second annual "Rock...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Kip Moore Will Rock Cedar Rapids This Spring

Kip Moore is making his way back to Cedar Rapids this spring. This time, he'll delight fans during an outdoor concert. Moore has been to Cedar Rapids twice in recent years, but this will be the first time he's played under the stars. Back on October 3, 2014, Kip hit...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WETM 18 News

180th Chemung County Fair announces event line-up

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County fair has announced its line-up and start day as it prepares to celebrate its 180th year. The fair will run from August 2-7 at the County’s fairgrounds in Horseheads. Fair organizers announced on facebook that the events include: August 2 – Demolition derby August 3 – East Coast […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
Sauk Rapids, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

Benton Co. History: 136th Anniversary of Sauk Rapids Tornado

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is marking the 136th anniversary of the deadly tornado that devastated the town. The storm happened at about 4:00 p.m. on April 14th, 1886. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the tornado actually started in St. Cloud, went through Sauk Rapids, traveled up to Rice and further north staying on the ground for 21 miles.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Jersey Shore Online

Albert Music Hall Delivers Exciting Line-Up For 25th Anniversary Show

WARETOWN – The Sounds of the Jersey Pines came alive as music enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Albert Music Hall building on Wells Mill Road. The 350-seat concert hall features artists from near and far, who perform country, bluegrass, and old-time music. Compensation comes solely in the form of thunderous applause from audiences who regularly pack the venue.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate black women in rock music

Detroit is the home to some of the most talented musicians in the country -- from singers to rappers to Motown to techno and rock music. One woman is on a special mission to showcase black women in the rock world. Jessica Care Moore is an internationally known poet, playwright,...
DETROIT, MI
musictimes.com

Outlaw Music Festival 2022 Presale: Ticket Prices, Line Up, Dates, More!

The Outlaw Music Festival returns this summer with a big country bang. Willie Nelson and Family, Grammy-winning Jason Isbell, and multi-platinum artist Chris Stapleton headline the star-studded lineup that will take on America's largest touring festival this summer. Outlaw Music Festival 2022 Ticket Presale. With the caliber of artists expected...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Live Music#Radio#The Mississippi River
103.7 THE LOON

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rox Reading Program Hits Record Breaking Numbers

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program has reached a new milestone. The program achieved record-breaking numbers for this school year with over 12,600 students throughout the central Minnesota region participating. The program provides incentives for students, teachers and schools that participate in the four-week program. Prizes include...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Grey Eagle is Hatching a Dinosaur Egg

Last summer there was a crushing blow to the small town of Grey Eagle. During a late August storm, strong winds took down the gas price sign at the local Sinclair station, and it ended up crushing the beloved dinosaur statue, Dino, in the wake of its fall. Ever since...
GREY EAGLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
103.7 THE LOON

Free Driving Test Manuals & Other Free Hidden Treasures At St. Cloud Library

IT'S AMAZING WHAT FREE SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH GREAT RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA. Most people in central Minnesota would be shocked to find out just how much our Great River Regional Library offers us for absolutely free. With 32 branch libraries within the Great River Regional Library System, they offer much more than books alone. Here is a list of just some of the services you can get for free through our Great River Regional Library system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Intents to Open Wading Pools This Summer

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the City of St. Cloud is looking to hire life guards for the city's wading pools this summer. The pools were not open the past 2 years due to the pandemic. Kleis says last year they didn't have enough notice from the lifting of the executive order by the Governor to hire the necessary staff to open the wading pools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

City of St. Cloud Compost Bags With Drawstrings?

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy