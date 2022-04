There are some adorable baby kittens that are too small to eat from a bowl yet and need a loving foster parent to be a temporary mama cat until they are big enough to eat on their own. These sweet kittens will need extra loving care, and it will be a time commitment anywhere from 1-8 weeks, depending on their age. They usually are on a bottle for up to four weeks, with feedings that are necessary every 2 hours. To feed one kitten, it usually takes about 5 to 10 minutes.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO